Mendocino County Assessors Office Invites Owners of Homes Damaged in Hopkins Fire to Apply for a Calamity Adjustment

Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder would like property owners who have experienced damage to their home(s) and/or structures due to the Hopkins Fire earlier this month, to file an “Application for Reassessment of Property Damaged by Misfortune or Calamity”. You may obtain an application located on our website:. https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/assessor-county-clerk-recorder-elections/assessor-services-forms/assessor-services-forms;. Or, by...