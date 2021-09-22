CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal...

AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
Telegraph

Deep down, President Biden knows that a US/UK trade deal makes perfect sense

Argentina’s invasion of the Falklands was a massive headache for the Reagan administration. While Britain was America’s foremost Nato ally, Galtieri’s junta was seen as a bulwark against communism, and the Organisation of American States was backing Argentina’s claim. The State Department’s instinct was to broker a compromise between the two belligerents.
The Conversation UK

Why the UK’s ambitious plans for a trade deal with the US have been shelved

A trade deal between the UK and the US was once counted as a great potential prize of Brexit. But now those plans have been delayed, with no clear timetable in sight. Downplaying expectations of an agreement between the two countries before he met with the US president on September 21, British prime minister Boris Johnson said that Joe Biden had a “lot of fish to fry”.
Indy100

Compilation video shows how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed

A video has revealed how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed over the last few years. The video, made by Twitter user @PhantomPower14, shows clips of Johnson speaking at various events and to journalists reveals that Johnson’s recent assertion that he “always” thought striking a free-trade deal with the US may be difficult rings hollow given statements he has made about the prospect in the past.
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
newschain

Boris Johnson admits defeat on US trade deal after Joe Biden talks

Boris Johnson has admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the US after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts. After more than 90 minutes of talks with the president in the White House, the Prime Minister conceded on Wednesday he is currently looking to make only “incremental steps” to trading with the States.
primenewsghana.com

Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal

Joe Biden has played down the chances of brokering a post-Brexit free trade deal with the UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House. Downing Street said its priority was still getting a deal with the US alone. But the BBC understands that UK ministers are...
Reuters

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the U.S.-British alliance. Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with...
Birmingham Star

UK trade deal with Australia to have clause on environment

Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): United Kingdom's top climate official, COP26 President Alok Sharma, said on Sunday that the bilateral trade agreement with Australia will have a "substantive clause" on both countries' international climate commitments. "When it comes to Australia, there is absolutely going to be a substantive clause in...
