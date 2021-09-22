Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

Judas Priest have reportedly postponed the remainder of their current U.S. tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with a "major medical heart condition." The band issued a statement that read, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery ... As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them — tickets will be valid..."

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO