Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

By Graham Hartmann
Loudwire
Loudwire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have postponed the majority of their 2021 tour dates. The band’s Sept. 28 gig in New York will be their final concert of the year, with the rest of their shows moved to 2022. Increased COVID safety measures due to the Delta variant have postponed...

loudwire.com

