Section 1 of I-69 Ohio River Crossing approved for construction
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say construction of Section 1 of I-69 Ohio River Crossing is a go now that the environmental study is complete. “It is the next huge milestone in this process,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said. “It’s basically a blessing from the Federal Highway Administration saying we agree that your project is important and we agree that you have developed a way to pay for it to our satisfaction.”www.14news.com
Comments / 0