Henderson, KY

Section 1 of I-69 Ohio River Crossing approved for construction

By Jordan Yaney
14news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say construction of Section 1 of I-69 Ohio River Crossing is a go now that the environmental study is complete. “It is the next huge milestone in this process,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said. “It’s basically a blessing from the Federal Highway Administration saying we agree that your project is important and we agree that you have developed a way to pay for it to our satisfaction.”

www.14news.com

