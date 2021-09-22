The Green Organization to develop $40 million, 162-unit complex in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A large apartment complex is planned for a vacant swath of Millersport Highway land north of the University at Buffalo Amherst campus. The Green Organization is proposing to build a 162-apartment complex on 22 acres at 3325 Millersport Highway near North French Road. The $40 million complex, to be called the Greens, would be in two phases with a total development of eight apartment buildings, a clubhouse, walking trail, pool and fitness center.www.wgrz.com
