The Green Organization to develop $40 million, 162-unit complex in Amherst

BOSTON, N.Y. — The boil water advisory that was issued on Thursday for water customers in the Town of Concord has been lifted. A boil water advisory has also been lifted for most of the water customers in the Town of Boston, with the exception of those on May Drive. The Erie County Water Authority says customers who live on May Drive should continue to boil their water until further notice.

BOSTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO