When it comes to Rockford Construction integrating sustainability into its building designs and developments, the tent poles of people, planet and profit are kept to the fore. “That’s our triple bottom line,” said Jennifer Boezwinkle, executive vice president, construction for Rockford Construction. “That’s really the challenge our clients are facing. It’s really an approach that’s gaining more and more popularity as we look at buildings’ impact not just on energy and the environment, but the people who live there and work there from a day-to-day standpoint. We are very much about the triple bottom line.”

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO