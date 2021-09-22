CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Simon Dorante-Day who claims he’s Prince Charles’ secret son posts new ‘photo proof’ comparing himself to William

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

AUSSIE Simon Dorante-Day, who claims he's Prince Charles' secret son, has posted new "photo proof" comparing himself to Prince William.

Dorante-Day shared a side-by-side image of him and Prince William sporting a similar smile, leaving onlookers "stunned" by the similarities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wW45_0c4McV3z00
Durante-Day shared a photo of him next to Prince William as proof he was Prince Charles' long-lost son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmeVw_0c4McV3z00
Royal watchers said the similarities between Dorante Day and the Royal Family were 'undeniable' Credit: Facebook

Royal watchers said the pair were "brothers from another mother", with one adding "there is no doubt" Prince William was Dorante-Day's younger brother.

A third said: "Wow, Simon. He’s just a younger version of you."

Another wrote: "Well, now we know how he’s going to look in a few years!"

"The resemblance in this photo of you and William is just crazy," a fifth pointed out.

One Facebook user - who described herself as a fervent sceptic - described the caparison as "undeniable".

"Truthfully, I didn’t quite see it before - but undeniable in these comparison pics," she said.

The Aussie dad also shared a collage of photos comparing his daughter to Princess Charlotte and the Queen as a young girl.

Weeks earlier, he posted a photo comparing his son to the Queen.

Durante-Day made headlines earlier this year when he claimed to be Prince Charles and Camilla's secret lovechild.

NOT BACKING DOWN

The Royal-wannabe, who was born in the UK but now is living in Queensland, Australia, alleged he was conceived in 1965 when he says Charles and Camilla were first romantically linked.

The 55-year-old father of nine believes the couple conceived him when Charles was just 17, and Camilla 18 and he was later adopted by a family who had links to the Royal Family.

Since going public with his outlandish claim he has shared numerous side-by-side images comparing himself and his son to the Royals, including one of him with Charles, Camilla, The Queen and Prince Philip.

Speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, Simon said: "All the royal fans and supporters who send them to me, they’re amazing.

"And I really think it’s like an Agatha Christie novel for them, where they’re looking for clues and searching for answers.

"There are so many people invested in my story now and helping me, it’s really amazing."

In June, he made the outrageous claim his teeth were ground flat by a dentist to make him look less royal.

He claims he was "pinned" down by a dentist to shave down his sharp canines and erase any similarities to the Royal Family.

Sharing a picture the Queen, Durante-Day wrote: "This photo exemplifies why my canine teeth were ground flat."

Durante-Day was born in Gosport, Hamps, in April, 1966.

He has filed papers to the High Court in a bid to force the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to take a DNA test.

The engineer claims his adoptive grandparents Winifred and Ernest worked as a cook and gardener for the Queen and Prince Philip and told him "many times" he was Charles and Camilla's child.

He also believes the names of his birth parents are "fictitious" and the official documents from his adoption are written in his mum’s handwriting.

Not surprisingly, Charles and Camilla have not responded to his claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOtjQ_0c4McV3z00
A photo comparing Durante-Day's son with Queen Elizabeth Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtcSt_0c4McV3z00
The Aussie dad has posted a range of side-by-side photos proving he's a Royal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyozj_0c4McV3z00
Durante-Day believes Charles and Camilla conceived him when they were teenagers Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 02077824104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 12

yulyn papendry
4d ago

Anything is possible and I personally believe this is true. Obviously now Charles and Camilla are together and accepted but what people don't know is they were high school sweethearts and that.... at that point in time the Queen did not approve of their relationship. So it doesn't surprise me if it's true. Doesn't it seem funny that this guy's adoptive parents worked for the Royal family? And as we all know.....Charles was forced to marry someone he didn't truly love which ended in divorce before getting back together with Camilla. Obviously the truth is not going to be revealed because the Queen would never allow it. I suggest that the guy get a hold of Harry and have a blood test done. If he is the illegitimate son of Charles......their DNA would show they have the same biological father.

Reply
5
gravelord nito
5d ago

The reason Charles and Camilla haven't responded because Camilla would know if she had a baby why she was 18 and she didn't

Reply
5
Sandra Cline
3d ago

I also feel if his man was there son they would have told it, I feel this man is only out for money.

Reply
3
