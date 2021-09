For about as long as we were sure that Daniel Craig was done as James Bond, and honestly, quite a bit longer, a lot of people have been suggesting that Idris Elba should be the next James Bond. He's a guy who can handle the physical action of the part, and he looks good in a suit, and at least at the start, that's what people are probably looking for. While it seems quite unlikely at this point that Elba will get the role, the conversation has peaked once again, as it turns out Idris Elba had thoughts on a previously new James Bond back in the 90s.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO