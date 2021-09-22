Funny Mansplaining Tweets That Made Us Feel Grateful We Know Nothing

Sept. 23rd is a hallowed day in bisexual history. In 1999, three bisexual American activists — Wendy Curry, Michael Page, and Gigi Raven Wilbur — came together to christen the date “International Celebrate Bisexuality Day,” which was observed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. And while the name has since changed to Bi Visibility Day, in the 22 years following its inception, more than 30 countries have acknowledged the unofficial holiday, according to the Bi Visibility Day website. For this year’s Bi Visibility Day, hordes of bisexuals took to Twitter to share their stories, frustrations, and snaps of their favorite bi memes, icons, and allies. (The inside of my brain is just a constant loop of N*Sync singing, “bi bi bi.”)

