Funny Mansplaining Tweets That Made Us Feel Grateful We Know Nothing
It's important that we keep people in our lives who are extremely passionate about something. Mansplainers are great examples of people who refuse to give up on their goal, to be annoying. It's honestly inspiring. It doesn't matter the time of day, the location, the subject, if a man wants to pour his 'knowledge' into our little brains, he will find a way to do it. We could only dream of being so diligent about something in our lives one day.cheezburger.com
