LeBlanc: Safety in the great outdoors is your responsibility

Covid-19 and our efforts to combat it have caused a great deal of stress. According to the American Psychological Association, in 2020, nearly 8 in 10 American adults indicated that the pandemic was a significant source of stress in their lives. Even before these additional pressures, work-related stress had been increasing for decades in the United States. However, by accelerating the rise of hybrid and remote work, the pandemic has also given business leaders new opportunities to help their employees better access a major resource for stress management: nature. And the benefits of nature extend far beyond psychological well-being. Spending time in nature can also help employees be more inspired, creative, and socially connected at work.

11 DAYS AGO