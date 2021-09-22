CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBlanc: Safety in the great outdoors is your responsibility

By Larry J. LeBlanc
Cover picture for the articleHunting season has started for some of the game birds and my grandson was recently teal hunting and bagged his first teal. Also open right now is dove season and a lot of bird hunters are out scaring the doves, some are even bagging their limits. I say scaring the doves because they present about a four inch target flying erratically past the hunters at around forty-five miles per hour making them difficult to hit.

