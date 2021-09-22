CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine leader's aide survives assassination attempt

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a strong response after one of his top aides survived an apparent assassination attempt. Serhiy Shefir's car was struck with a volley of bullets as he left his home south of the capital Kyiv on Wednesday morning. His driver was wounded. It is not...

www.bbc.com

NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took secret millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took his millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle, a new report from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has revealed. Actress and restaurateur Svetlana Polyakova, who has held a position in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2014,...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

What Russia's the most powerful assault rifle is capable of

The weapon penetrates solid walls and even the slightest hit of its ammo is lethal for any enemy. Our correspondent tries it himself and shares his feeling with us. Back in 2001 Russian FSB forces ordered a new assault rifle that would be able to effectively penetrate solid walls as well as toughest body armour plates. The need for a new weapon was revealed after a terrorist attack on a school in Beslan with the imprisonment of more than 1,100 people as hostages (including 777 children)
MILITARY
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
#Ukraine#Assassination#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Russian
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Shots Fired at Ukraine Presidential Aide's Car

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country’s president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver. The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Authorities said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WBAL Radio

Ukraine's leader takes UN to task as 'retired superhero'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders who are “playing” at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. A world that's in the same boat, but first-class passengers get the lifeboats. A United Nations that resembles ”a retired superhero" that has lost sight of what it used to be.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Communists Warned Against Planned Moscow Protest Over Elections

Moscow police and city officials have warned the Communist Party against following through with calls for a gathering in the Russian capital on September 25 to protest the results of last weekend's elections. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has also ordered the publishers of the party's website to delete references to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

Yemen's rebels execute 9 convicted of assassinating key leader

SANA'A, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people convicted of involvement in assassinating a senior Houthi leader more than three years ago in the war-torn country, a rebel-controlled news agency reported. In April 2018, the former head of the rebel Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammadi, and several...
MIDDLE EAST
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Russian Foreign Ministry warns US against rash step

Moscow [Russia], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Foreign Ministry warned Washington against a rash step in connection with the bill on the introduction of new sanctions against Russian officials. Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee approved an amendment bill to the draft defense budget legislation...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rebel Yell

Putin praises fair Duma elections – hundreds protest in Moscow |

Moscow (AP) – About a week after Russia’s parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of fraud, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin called the vote free and fair. “The elections themselves were open and in strict compliance with the law,” Putin said on Saturday afternoon during a conversation with politicians from...
PROTESTS

