3 credit factors that might affect your auto & homeowner's insurance premiums

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Aside from Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the founders of Walmart, no individual has earned more from selling stock in their company" since the start of 2020 than the father of Carvana's CEO, said Ben Foldy at The Wall Street Journal. The ownership structure of the online vehicle megastore gives Ernie Garcia III and his father, Ernie Garcia Jr., "almost complete control." As with many digital retailers, Carvana's stock price "soared during the pandemic." Since October, Garcia Jr. has sold $3.6 billion of stock in the company, unloading 30,000 shares a day under an automated program known as a 10b5-1 plan. The plan sells shares at a predetermined rate "to avoid the appearance of trading on nonpublic information." But Garcia Jr. also modified his plan several times as the stock price rose.

