3 credit factors that might affect your auto & homeowner's insurance premiums

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - People think of their credit scores when measuring their "creditworthiness," like when they're looking to take out a loan, buy a home or open a new credit card. But did you know your insurance credit score can affect your auto insurance premiums too?. Before auto insurers take you...

therealdeal.com

Wildfire insurance moratorium expires, allowing insurers to drop homeowners

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. California no longer requires insurance companies to cover homeowners in wildfire-prone areas. Nearly 350,000 households in Los Angeles’ vulnerable foothills areas are no longer protected by the moratorium, which expired Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times. In 2019,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

7 Things That Can Affect How Much You Pay for Homeowners Insurance

Different risk factors can increase how much your homeowners insurance company charges you for your policy. While you can’t control all of them — your town’s fire department rating, the age of your home, and the materials that were used to build it are all out of your hands — there are some things you can do that will change the cost of your policy, both for better and for worse. Here are a few of them.
REAL ESTATE
The Week

Extreme weather hits insurance premiums

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Aside from Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the founders of Walmart, no individual has earned more from selling stock in their company" since the start of 2020 than the father of Carvana's CEO, said Ben Foldy at The Wall Street Journal. The ownership structure of the online vehicle megastore gives Ernie Garcia III and his father, Ernie Garcia Jr., "almost complete control." As with many digital retailers, Carvana's stock price "soared during the pandemic." Since October, Garcia Jr. has sold $3.6 billion of stock in the company, unloading 30,000 shares a day under an automated program known as a 10b5-1 plan. The plan sells shares at a predetermined rate "to avoid the appearance of trading on nonpublic information." But Garcia Jr. also modified his plan several times as the stock price rose.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

How To Choose the Right Homeowners Insurance

Choosing the right homeowners insurance policy can be a complicated task. Homeowners need to analyze their risks and living situation, but also objectively compare insurers’ rates, customer service and claim reimbursement efficiency. Read on to see what factors to consider when choosing the best home insurance for you. Table of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
sportswar.com

Praise Homeowners Insurance

All I know is Jr. throwed a match on the couch and then this happened. ** -- YardBird 09/23/2021 7:47PM. This'll make our premiums higher. Oh oh oh, I'm on fire. ** -- KCHokie2 09/23/2021 7:43PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
ECONOMY
we-heart.com

Paying too high a premium? Need some extra funds? Discover how selling your life insurance policy can benefit you today...

You want your loved ones to be taken care of after you pass away. For many people, life insurance policies are their way of making this happen. But you might find that you’re paying more for your premiums than you can afford, and the potential benefits might not be everything you’d hoped for. So what about selling your life insurance?
PERSONAL FINANCE
lynn.edu

Andrew Burnstine talks credit cards and homeowners insurance on MoneyGeek

Andrew Burnstine, associate professor in the College of Business and Management, provided expert insight on credit cards and homeowners insurance on MoneyGeek. Burnstine addressed various concerns, including how credit card myths can be costly and the common mistakes that first-time homeowners should always avoid.
BOCA RATON, FL
Business Insider

Are life insurance premiums tax-deductible?

Life insurance premiums are generally not tax-deductible. However, if life insurance is a business expense, premiums may be tax deductible. Life insurance premiums may also be deductible if the beneficiary is a charitable organization. Policygenius can help you compare life insurance policies to find the right coverage for you, at...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Who owns your life insurance policy? It might be a private-equity firm

Americans own more than 160 million individual life insurance and annuity policies. A big, unexpected change is ahead for many of them. Traditional life insurers are leaving the business in droves. The responsibility for death benefits, which might be a half-century away, or for annuity income streams that run over decades, is increasingly in the hands of a new breed of insurance-company owner.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theislandnow.com

Best Personal Loans for 550 Or Poor Credit Score

You know your credit score is an important thing, as it determines how easily you can get a personal loan. The FICO 8 system grades with a score ranging from 300 to 850, and 580 is the “line in the sand” between credit that is fair and poor. Here, we are going to review the best credit cards and personal loans if you fall in that 500 to 550 credit score range.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Does homeowners insurance cover flooded basements?

A flooded basement is covered by homeowners insurance if the damage is from a burst pipe or another peril named in your policy. However, damage that occurs due to lack of proper maintenance is not covered. If water is from floods, sewer backup, or underground seepage, you need separate flood...
ECONOMY
theislandnow.com

4 Best Hardship Loans for Bad Credit [2021]

Something has happened, and you need some money fast. Maybe a family member is in trouble, but they live far away, and you need to fly or take a bus to see them. Maybe your car has decided now is the time to quit. Or maybe you have suddenly lost your job, and you need some money before unemployment benefits kick in or you start a new occupation.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Seattle Times

Your insurance premiums should not rise needlessly

When the time comes to renew your auto and home insurance this year, your family could be one of thousands in Washington that will see hundreds of dollars in new premium costs — with no added benefits or protections. Adding on to families’ economic burdens is often unwise. But to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Times Union

The Most Important Factors That Can Make Drivers Pay So Much on Car Insurance Premiums

Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several factors that affect the premiums and how drivers can pay cheaper car insurance. For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-do-you-pay-so-much-on-car-insurance-premiums/. Car insurance rates have a tendency to rise over time. Besides that, there are several factors that...
CARS

