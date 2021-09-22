Zero Trust Implementation is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
Although no one wants to say the quiet part out loud, security isn't easy. If it were, there wouldn't be so many successful cyberattacks. Virtually everyone agrees that the concepts behind the zero-trust security model make sense. Instead of assuming anyone or anything that has gained access to the network can be trusted, assume the opposite. Nothing can be trusted anywhere, whether outside or inside the network perimeter.www.networkworld.com
