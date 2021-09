PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Ron Moellenberg will retire on Thursday, Sept. 30, after 35 years as chief of the Pflugerville Fire Department. Moellenberg began his career in fire service as a volunteer with what was then the Pflugerville Volunteer Fire Department. There, he worked his way up the ladder until he was elected as volunteer chief. In 1986, he left his job at the Texas Department of Health to become the full-time chief for the Pflugerville Fire Department.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO