Suffield Athletics Are Back

Wingspan: You had a big game against Memorial, what was your mindset going into this game, and did you think you were going to have to take over the way you did?. Luster: “My teammates and I went into the game with a winning mindset. The team being able to trust me when big plays were needed was truly a blessing. It was a tough game, but we definitely gave it our all, and that helped us win the game.”

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO