Soccer

Suffield Athletics Are Back

suffieldacademy.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a very different 2020-2021 athletics season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Suffield is thrilled to be competing in interscholastic athletic games again this year. This fall you can find field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, and cross country events taking place on our regular game days, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Find our schedule for each sport on our Athletics page, and if you can't make an event in person, check out our livestream!

northcountynews.org

Athletes of the month

The Danny Schwartz Insurance Agency would like to recognize St. John the Baptist Catholic School students Seth Hohgrefe and Julia Ohlau as Athletes of the Month. Seth is the son of Jim and Jamie Hohgrefe and plays baseball for the PDR/RBC/Trinity co-op. Julia is the daughter of Elizabeth Ohlau and Jason Ohlau and plays softball for RBC/SPPCS/St. Mary’s co-op.
SPORTS
News 12

Student-athletes at Rye HS back on athletic field following damage from Ida

The Nugent Field at Rye High School resembled a lake more than an athletic field two weeks ago. Two rain events in less than two weeks flooded the entire area, putting a halt to all activities. But this week, the sounds of whistles have returned as student-athletes are back on their home turf.
RYE, NY
tricountytimes.com

Athlete of the Week

Ballard senior Jayden Cattell is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Cattell caught four passes for 75 yards and one touchdown and also ran the ball twice for 20 yards in the Bombers' 26-0 victory over Boone in their first game at the newly-renovated Rich Strouse Field in Huxley Friday.
thehinsdalean.com

Student athlete profile

I first started running in middle school, but then I did not end up going out for the cross country team (at Central). I thought with COVID and everything, junior year was the perfect time to rejoin the cross county team. What do you enjoy most about the sport?. My...
SPORTS
boothbayregister.com

BRES suspends fall athletics

Boothbay Region Elementary School Assistant Principal Matt Lindemann has announced that all fall sports at BRES have been suspended until further notice. “We hope to resume athletics as soon as possible and reschedule any games impacted,” wrote Lindemann on the BRES website.
BOOTHBAY, ME
seattleschools.org

Cleveland High School Athletics

It is the mission of the Cleveland High School Athletic Department to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to develop their athletic abilities to their full potential in an environment that promotes both high academic standards and the development of character and leadership, both on and off the field of play. We also encourage students to be active citizens, many of who are members of the Athletics for Social Justice Club on campus. We are a “no-cut” school for athletics.
HIGH SCHOOL
KXII.com

A+ Athlete: Isaac McNutt, Antlers

Antlers, Okla (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Isaac McNutt of Antlers High School. Isaac is ranked number one in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. He was the Oklahoma High School Honor Society OCAST recipient for Physical Science and Chemistry. He is also the winner of the Oklahoma American Legion Boys State Award for Outstanding Citizenship.
ANTLERS, OK
omavs.com

Omaha Athletics Mask Policy

In accordance with the University of Nebraska Omaha's updated COVID-19 policies announced on Aug. 25, Omaha Athletics will follow a reinstituted face covering (mask) mandate for all indoor spaces in athletic venues. The mask mandate will affect Omaha Athletics' games differently depending on the venue. This preventative measure will remain...
OMAHA, NE
buttesports.com

Montana Tech athletes named Scholar Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the Daktronics Scholar Athletes and Teams today. Montana Tech had seven teams and 32 student-athletes recognized as part of the NAIA National Awards Day. To receive the team recognition, each team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0...
orangeobserver.com

Athlete of the Week: Alejandro Varon

The Windermere Prep swimmer recently broke two school records in the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay. Alejandro Varon is a freshman swimmer for Windermere Prep who specializes in butterfly and the individual medley events. During the Lakers’ meet Sept. 4, Varon broke two school records — one individual and one relay. He broke WPS’s 100-yard backstroke record with a time of 58.71 and led off the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which went 3:29.68. Varon also swims for Windermere Laker Aquatics. He made his Futures cut in the 200-meter individual medley this past summer.
WINDERMERE, FL
republictimes.net

Kyle McConachie | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Kyle McConachie. The senior running back/defensive back scored five total touchdowns in Columbia’s 48-14 win at home Friday over Marquette. McConachie rushed for three scores, caught a TD pass and added a “pick six” interception return. He leads the Eagles in total offensive yards so far this season with 193. McConachie also has 218 kickoff return yards.
COLUMBIA, IL
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Keldric Luster

Wingspan: You had a big game against Memorial, what was your mindset going into this game, and did you think you were going to have to take over the way you did?. Luster: “My teammates and I went into the game with a winning mindset. The team being able to trust me when big plays were needed was truly a blessing. It was a tough game, but we definitely gave it our all, and that helped us win the game.”
SPORTS
hope.edu

Jim Heeringa Athletic Center Dedication | Hope Athletics

The Jim Heeringa Athletic Center is a $3.3 million locker room facility on the campus of Hope College that opened in August of 2021. The 10,000-square-foot facility serves the Hope football, softball, and baseball teams. It is located in the north end zone of Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.
HOLLAND, MI
Hartwell Sun

Local athlete to compete internationally

Hart County athlete Mason Buchanan is gearing up for the Obstacle Course Racing World Championship after finishing second in a major race on Sept. 11. The former Hart County High School and Gardner…
HART COUNTY, GA
suffieldacademy.org

Special Olympics/Suffield Academy XC Race

Suffield's cross country program hosted the 6th annual Special Olympics/Suffield Academy XC race on Saturday, September 18. The day was an inspiring tribute to our participating runners and Special Olympics athletes, who ran alongside each other in this celebration of the inclusiveness of sport. The event included a 5K and...
SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Hill gives Suffield field hockey net gain

The Suffield High field hockey team had no problems with Enfield in its two meetings with the Eagles a year ago. That was far from the case when the non-league rivals met in Enfield Thursday. But the Wildcats again ended up with the edge. Goalie Norah Hill recorded 12 saves...
SUFFIELD, CT
bridgew.edu

Athletics Upgrade

After years of planning, this summer the Bear Paw Pavilion, located at the Edward C. Swenson Athletic Complex, officially opened, and those who remember the old facility couldn’t be more thrilled. “The upgrade from our previous situation is like night and day,” said football player Michael Rosa, ’21, an exercise...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Daily Free Press

Fans bring energy back to Boston University athletics

With the triumphant return of in-person attendance for Boston University athletic events, fans are welcome back in the stands this semester for the first time since March of last year. From Agganis Arena to New Balance Field, varsity athletes work hard on and off the field so fans — both family and fellow students — can continue to enjoy the full experience and bring roars of cheers for the 2021-22 academic year.
BOSTON, MA

