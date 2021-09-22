Suffield Athletics Are Back
Following a very different 2020-2021 athletics season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Suffield is thrilled to be competing in interscholastic athletic games again this year. This fall you can find field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, and cross country events taking place on our regular game days, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Find our schedule for each sport on our Athletics page, and if you can't make an event in person, check out our livestream!www.suffieldacademy.org
