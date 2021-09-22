Good Deal For the Wild and Kaprizov; Here’s Why

Minnesota Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov remains without a contract just a week before training camp, even after negotiations have been ongoing throughout the summer. It now appears that the team will be without him for at least the next little while. Wild GM Bill Guerin recently spoke to the media about the situation: "I'm disappointed that we don't have him signed, but we are not the only team in this situation. Training camp starts next week. And when that starts, we're gonna focus on the guys we have there. This happens all the time, but we'll just move ahead."

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO