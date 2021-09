SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission has successfully and safely landed back on Earth.The four space tourists aboard the mission dropped into the Atlantic ocean off the Florida coast, near where they had left three days before. They were carried down by parachutes on board their Dragon capsule, which had autonomously carried them around orbit since they were shot into space.Elon Musk and his private company SpaceX hope that the trip opens a new chapter for private space travel. It follows other pioneering flights towards space by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos in recent months – though lasted far longer and went much further.The...

