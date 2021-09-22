CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliday: UNC's emerging run game could change the ACC race

By Bob Holliday, WRAL Sports contributor
 5 days ago
The run up to Saturday’s showdown was most unusual. UNC’s Mack Brown predicted Saturday morning on the ACC Network that his team’s game with Virginia would be “an alley fight.” UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall talked about his program’s "warrior culture," “will before skill” was how Mendenhall put it. Indeed, one of Mendenhall’s players, defensive end Mandy Alonso, had questioned UNC’s culture earlier in the week, suggesting that “even if they come out swinging we know they can’t sustain it, because the last four years they haven’t been able to.”

