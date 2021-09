LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Rounds of showers will keep rolling through the region today. These chilly rains will lead us to a major change in the pattern. Some of you will encounter some locally heavy rains with low visibility. Winds will blow this rain around at 15-20 MPH with some higher gusts. When that is considered, it will make this a very raw feeling afternoon and evening.