CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Petito Van in Disarray, John Walsh on the Hunt for Laundrie [VIDEO]

By Stephanie Crist
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kdtjt_0c4MYyX600
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

America has been enthralled and horrified with the case of the 22 year old travel blogger Gabby Petitio and her cross country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. After she was reported missing by her family, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her, the investigation was ramped up. Sleuths nationwide were doing their best to find Gabby. Sadly, remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, and confirmed to be those of the 22 year old on Tuesday. Officials say the manner of death was homicide. Laundrie has not been seen in a week, and is now the object of a nationwide search.

After body-cam video surfaced of the couple being stopped by Moab, Utah police on August 12, even regular citizens were concerned for the safety of the 22 year old. And now video of the couple’s white van has also surfaced from that same police stop, and it appears that the contents were in complete disarray . Which is the exact opposite of the glowing videos and Instagram photos the couple had been posting during their cross country trip. The Instagram account has since mysteriously disappeared.  You can see the official body-cam footage below, as well as video they uploaded and called “Van Life” on YouTube.

The couple had uploaded a video about their trip on August 19.

Police are still looking for Brian Laundrie, and a possible sighting of him on a trail cam was shared on social media  from Okaloosa Country, Florida. And for those of us who travel to the Florida panhandle, that is the same county that Ft. Walton Beach and Destin are in.

“America’s Most Wanted” and “The Hunt With John Walsh” host John Walsh has vowed to do what he does best in this case – hunt down the bad guy. He will feature Brian Laundrie on his “In Pursuit With John Walsh” show on the Investigation Discovery Network on Wednesday, September 22, and has basically shredded the officials who let this guy slip through their fingers. You can see him lose his cool during an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s “Good Morning America” show below. And just FYI, if there’s anyone on the planet that I would want helping an investigation, it’s John Walsh.

attachment-attachment-GettyImages-1235381255

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Petito’s body found in Wyoming forest

Law enforcement officials have announced that a body recovered in the Spread Creek dispersed camping is that of Gabby Petito. Petito had been travelling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie through the Utah and Wyoming. Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito and has been called a person of interest in her disappearance.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Why Police Are Reportedly No Longer Searching Florida Reserve for Gabby Petito’s Fiancée Brian Laundrie

The North Port Police department disclosed recently that they are no longer searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Gabby Petito’s fiancée, Brian Laundrie. According to Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,” just not in Carlton Reserve. The report stated, “We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.”
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Fyi
KGO

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Who is Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie?

GABBY Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country roadtrip sharing their journey through a YouTube channel called Nomadic Statik. Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021 and officials are investigating the case. Who is Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie?. Brian Laundrie and his fiancé Gabby Petito...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Ripped Laundrie Family Statement Before Potential Remains Were Discovered

On Monday (September 20th), Gabby Petito’s father, Joe Petito, made an appearance on Dr. Phil to discuss his 22-year-old daughter’s disappearance case. During his interview with Dr. Phil, Gabby Petito father’s heard the statement from the Laundrie family, which reads, “This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito and Laundrie family. It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Ms. Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Ms. Petito is successful and that Ms. Petito is reunited with her family.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
HuffingtonPost

What We Know About The Mysterious Disappearance Of Gabby Petito

Law enforcement and family members of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old lifestyle influencer who was reported missing last week under mysterious circumstances, are asking the public and pleading with her boyfriend to help track her down. Petito’s parents say they last heard from their daughter, who lives in Florida, in late...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Alabama police investigate possible sightings of Gabby Petito boyfriend

Authorities in Alabama are looking into potential sightings of Brian Laundrie in the state over the weekend, widening the search for the missing “person of interest” in Gaby Petito’s death.Officers from the Mobile Police Department received information that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port, Florida.NBC 15 reported a large police presence near a Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday afternoon. This was believed to have been from the discovery of a dead body, which authorities have said is unconnected to the search for Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito pal says she uncharacteristically blew her off before she went missing

A friend of Gabby Petito said the two were supposed to meet at Yellowstone National Park — but she never heard from the Long Island woman, who has since disappeared. Petito, 22, was due to meet up with her pal on Aug. 29 at Yellowstone and was supposed to call her that day — the friend’s birthday — to nail down the specifics, the Sun reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy