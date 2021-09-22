Everybody's Talking About Jamie: What The Fans Think Of The New Amazon Musical
The following contains minor spoilers for Everybody's talking About Jamie. Why is it that the term "feel good movie" always seems to be about a film that makes people cry? It's one of the strange mysteries of life, I guess. And yet that seems to be how a lot of people feel about Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The new movie, based on the stage musical, that was produced by 20th Century Fox prior to being bought by Disney, and that ultimately ended up on Amazon Prime Video, has finally completed its long road to the screen. And based on fan reaction, it seems to be a movie that a lot of people love, even if it's making them weep openly.www.cinemablend.com
