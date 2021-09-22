CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Asteroid about 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass Earth on 1st day of fall

By Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – A large asteroid will reportedly zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon during the autumnal equinox, which ushers in the fall season. The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA says it knows about the “vast majority” of larger asteroids and none pose a threat, though the space agency says it’s “always on the lookout.”

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
WEKU

The 1st All-Civilian Crew Is About To Orbit The Earth

For the first time, a group of all civilians, four in total, will take flight aboard a SpaceX mission set to launch Wednesday night. The commander of the flight, Jared Isaacman is the founder and billionaire CEO of Shift4 Payments; he will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Chris Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer; and pilot and geoscientist Sian Proctor.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Mainzer
Robb Report

SpaceX Is About to Launch an Historic Manned Rocket That Will Orbit the Earth for 3 Days

Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson both made history this summer by becoming the first billionaire space tourists to blast off on their respective rocket ships, New Shepard and Unity22. On Wednesday, a third billionaire on Wednesday is scheduled to do the same with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Called Inspiration4, the mission will be a much more ambitious undertaking than the earlier flights in July. Unlike Bezos and Branson, who spent about 10 minutes in their suborbital craft, Jared Isaacman, founder of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, and three other novice astronauts will spend three days...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hackaday.com

Pinning Tails On Satellites To Help Prevent Space Junk

Low Earth orbit was already relatively crowded when only the big players were launching satellites, but as access to space has gotten cheaper, more and more pieces of hardware have started whizzing around overhead. SpaceX alone has launched nearly 1,800 individual satellites as part of its Starlink network since 2019, and could loft as many as 40,000 more in the coming decades. They aren’t alone, either. While their ambitions might not be nearly as grand, companies such as Amazon and Samsung have announced plans to create satellite “mega-constellations” of their own in the near future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid Day#Statue Of Liberty#Wjw#Cneos#Asteroidwatch#Newsweek#Sky Live#Wfxr News
windermeresun.com

Asteroid 2021 NY1 Fly By Earth On Equinox

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
thewoodyshow.com

Giant Asteroid Nearly Hit Earth And It Wasn't Spotted Until The Next Day

A massive asteroid came dangerously close to Earth, and astronomers didn't see it until a day after it passed by the planet. The asteroid, named 2021 SG, came from the sun's direction and passed by Earth at around half the distance between the Earth and the Moon on September 16. It was traveling at a speed of more than 53,000 miles per hour and was detected on September 17 by a telescope at Mount Palomar in California.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Large Undetected Asteroid Flies By Earth

NASA usually monitors a good portion of the sky for dangerous asteroids, but it’s practically impossible to track down every single space rock. The 2021 SG asteroid is one of those exceptions, and although it’s not big enough to destroy the world, it would have still produced some damage if it hit our beloved planet.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy