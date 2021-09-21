CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 8-year-old is mean to her younger sister. Help.

By Meghan Leahy
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Our 8-year-old is pretty much constantly rude, critical and superior-acting toward her 5-year-old sister, who rarely, if ever, instigates it. We'll try to call her out when we hear it by saying something such as: "Hey, that wasn't kind. Try saying it differently." If she can't come up with something better, we'll give her examples. If it continues, she might get sent to her room, but we try not to do that often, because I think it makes her angrier. We talk to her about this very often during calm times: what makes her lash out, why it's important to be kind, how it makes those around her feel, etc. But it's not improving at all. I'm out of ideas for how to help her with this, and our normally sweet younger daughter is starting to mimic some of the mean things she hears her sister say. Any suggestions?

