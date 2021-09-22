CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

MASTER GARDENERS: It's time to collect and save seeds for next year

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past spring I read a book called “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. The novel tells the story of Rosalie Iron Wing who was taken from her home as a young child and returns later to find her roots. Before her return home, she experiences life in the foster system and later marrying a farmer and experiencing the changes that happened in the 1980s when farming transitioned from family farms to a more corporate enterprise.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

U of M Extension Looking for Master Gardener Candidates

The University of Minnesota Extension Service in Wright County is looking for residents with an active interest in gardening and passing gardening knowledge on to others. In 2020, the more than 25 hundred certified Extension Master Gardeners contributed some 70 thousand volunteer hours reaching over 49 thousand state residents. The...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Tulsa World

Tulsa Master Gardener's answers about fall planting, pests, pollinators and more

Each week, Tulsa Master Gardeners of the OSU Cooperative Extension Service answers questions about pests, planting and more. You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by the Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing mg@tulsamastergardeners.org. If you are interested in joining Tulsa Master Gardeners, click here for more info.
TULSA, OK
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Decorating for fall with gourds

It’s hard to believe, but the fall season officially starts next week on Sept. 22. The autumn pallet of yellows, oranges, reds and browns transform our landscape until the snow falls. The fall harvest of gourds, squash and pumpkins are a home decorator’s dream. These fruits are from the same...
BATAVIA, NY
Arkansas Online

Registration open for Master Gardeners online training

Have you ever wanted to gain the knowledge necessary to become a Master Gardener? Now is your chance. Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners online training program. The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours of basic Master Gardeners training....
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
inmaricopa.com

Meet the Maricopa Master Gardeners – and become one

Let’s explore the Master Gardener program in Maricopa. But first some history on two key related organizations. The Land Grant College Act of 1862 ceded land within each state to establish colleges and universities specializing in the “agricultural and mechanic” (A&M) arts. The University of Arizona is our land-grant college.
MARICOPA, AZ
WWLP 22News

WMMGA Master Gardener training program wants you

(Mass Appeal) – If you are passionate about gardening and interested in learning environmentally sound gardening practices, then apply now to join the 2022 Western Massachusetts Master Gardener Association’s volunteer training program. JoAnne Palmer, Training Class Co-Chair for the Western Massachusetts Master Gardener Association joins me now with more.
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Dragonflies are helpful mosquito-eaters

As a kid, I remember seeing dragonflies all the time, but now I never see them. Do we still have dragonflies? — T.K. Yes, we still have dragonflies, depending on where you live. Let me explain. There are about 5,000 species of dragonflies with almost 15% of those in danger...
TULSA, OK
Wenatchee World

In the Garden | Registration deadline approaching for Master Gardener volunteer training

Have you ever wanted to learn about plants, gardening, or meet people and make a difference for others? Then the WSU Master Gardener Program might be right for you. WSU Master Gardeners are community volunteers, trained by Washington State University staff on topics such as botany, weed identification, soils, lawn care, pruning, pesticides and insect management, plant pathology/plant problem diagnosis and sustainable gardening practices.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Saving#Vegetable Garden#Heirloom Seeds#The Seeds
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Master Gardener Program in Mitchell County

A master gardener program is coming to Mitchell County Cooperative Extension. Master gardener volunteers engage the community through education and outreach and answer questions about all types of gardening. Answers are based on the vast reservoir of horticultural knowledge and research developed by scientists at North Carolina A&T and North Carolina State Universities.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Times-Leader

Master Gardeners to learn about spotted lanternfly

WHEELING — As the spotted lanternfly has been decimating forests in the northeast and has already made its way into three counties in West Virginia, local residents will have the opportunity to be proactive and learn more about this colorful, invasive pest. The Ohio County Master Gardener Association is hosting...
WHEELING, WV
farmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Squirreling away vegetable seeds

Last fall, I watched the local squirrel as he or she stashed away seeds from our bird feeder for the winter. Imitating the squirrel’s frugal behavior, I am going to save some garden seeds for next year. If you had a hard time finding seeds this past year, you might feel the need to do the same.
GARDENING
Herald-Press

Master gardeners host azalea lecture at PHS

Dr. David Creech, professor emeritus of agriculture from Stephen F. Austin University, will present “Growing Azaleas in East Texas” next Tuesday at Palestine High School. The Anderson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the talk by the internationally acclaimed authority on azaleas. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
accesswdun.com

Hall County Master Gardeners' Fall garden expo returns for 2021

After placing last year's event on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Hall County Master Gardeners have put the Fall Garden Expo on the 2021 calendar. The two-day event is scheduled for the last weekend in September and will be held at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, just off I-985.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WTIP

Northern Gardening: What's a Master Gardener?

What's a U of M Master Gardener? How can I become one?. Hosts Joan Farnam and Sally Berg and joined by a number of area master gardeners on this month's edition of Northern Gardening to answer just that! They also share some of their gardening specialties, projects, common questions, and more.
GARDENING
Commonwealth Journal

Gardening plus community service equals master gardener

The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program for the Cooperative Extension Service. Volunteers are trained in all things horticulture. The program has been in place for 21 years in Pulaski County. There are currently about 35 Master Gardener volunteers in Pulaski and surrounding counties. As a volunteer, you may work and/or educate people at public gardens, work with youth, speak at civic club meetings, help organize and plan Master Gardener events, or work behind the scenes in the Master Gardener Association.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
West Central Tribune

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Is your lawn 'dormant' or 'dead,' and what to do about seeding it

With the drought we have been having this year, there have been lots of lawn questions as homeowners are wondering what to do with the brown patches. It has been nearly impossible to keep everything watered. Since I’m not a lawn expert, I would like to pass along information from the University of Minnesota concerning these problems and concerns.
GARDENING
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Save seeds to enjoy your favorite veggies next year

Farmers and gardeners routinely save seeds from their best-performing crops to plant the following year. These top performers are adapted to local climate, soil and weather conditions. This is important because there are few small companies selling seed from this region. Now there are only a few large — and...
AGRICULTURE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Succulents are the perfect plant

Succulents are sometimes called the lazy gardener’s perfect plants. They get this name because:. • They store water in their juicy tissues to survive extended periods of drought. • They require less pampering, watering, feeding, trimming and repotting than the typical container plants. • They enable you to garden on...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
News-Herald

Master Gardener: Prevention is the key to fighting plant disease

Now that the growing season is coming to an end and the harvesting is in full swing, look back to correct some of the disease problems in your garden because nothing is more frustrating (for you as a vegetable gardener) than to see the fruits of your labor lost to disease.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy