MASTER GARDENERS: It's time to collect and save seeds for next year
This past spring I read a book called “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. The novel tells the story of Rosalie Iron Wing who was taken from her home as a young child and returns later to find her roots. Before her return home, she experiences life in the foster system and later marrying a farmer and experiencing the changes that happened in the 1980s when farming transitioned from family farms to a more corporate enterprise.www.bemidjipioneer.com
