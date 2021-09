The genetic home of the world's redband rainbow trout. This article was originally titled "A Gift of Rainbows" in the Oct-Nov-Dec 2021 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The McCloud rises in the Cascade Mountains of far northern California, a region dominated by the soaring presence of 14,179-foot Mt. Shasta. The vast aquifer adjacent to the mountain provides the spring flows for this breathtakingly beautiful river, a river of long pools and pocketwater in a wild, water-carved canyon. It is a remote and magical place, with the ancient stillness of the old-growth fir and pine forest. In the spring, the scent of wild azalea and Shasta lilies drifts upstream on the warm air. Bears are common. Goshawks chase sooty grouse in...

