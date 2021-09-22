CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Throwback Tulsa: Sooners survive overtime scare against Army three years ago today

Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor so many years, Oklahoma football fans had great appreciation for triple-option football, but three years ago today, Army used it to great effect against OU's defense. The Sooners were a 30-point favorite, but never led by more than a touchdown at any point. Army’s style gashed the Sooners with a punishing run game. To defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and his players, it probably felt like a band-aid taken off very slowly with each offensive snap.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Stoops

Comments / 0

Community Policy