Throwback Tulsa: Sooners survive overtime scare against Army three years ago today

For so many years, Oklahoma football fans had great appreciation for triple-option football, but three years ago today, Army used it to great effect against OU's defense. The Sooners were a 30-point favorite, but never led by more than a touchdown at any point. Army’s style gashed the Sooners with a punishing run game. To defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and his players, it probably felt like a band-aid taken off very slowly with each offensive snap.