Takoma Park, MD

Three Restaurants, Nonprofit Founder Receive Rammy Honors

By Source of the Spring Staff
 5 days ago
Three area restaurants and a nonprofit founder received honors at the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 2021 Rammy Awards, presented Sunday. All Set Restaurant & Bar manager Otgontuya Davaasuren won a Rammy Award in the Manager of the Year category, and The Girl & The Vine and Donut Run received Honorable Mentions in the Wine To Go Program and Sweet Relief: Baking and Pastry To Go categories, respectively.

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

