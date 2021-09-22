Three Restaurants, Nonprofit Founder Receive Rammy Honors
Three area restaurants and a nonprofit founder received honors at the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 2021 Rammy Awards, presented Sunday. All Set Restaurant & Bar manager Otgontuya Davaasuren won a Rammy Award in the Manager of the Year category, and The Girl & The Vine and Donut Run received Honorable Mentions in the Wine To Go Program and Sweet Relief: Baking and Pastry To Go categories, respectively.www.sourceofthespring.com
