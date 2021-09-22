Three Restaurants, Nonprofit Founder Receive Rammy Honors

The Angry Jerk, which features “authentic Caribbean cuisine,” has been featured by Eater D.C. as one of The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C. in September:. This Caribbean carryout in Silver Spring sells tacos and bowls that show off charcoal roasted jerk chicken, jerk shrimp, and shredded oxtails. Owner Jason Miskiri enlists his Guyanese mother to make roti for curry chicken, and snapper is available jerked or fried. Sauces come in flavors like jerk mumbo, pepper, and “hot angry.”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO