Syracuse, NY

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ recap: Syracuse alum Riley Christian is falling in love

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Get your tissues ready, Bachelor Nation: Riley is falling in love. Syracuse University alumnus Riley Christian opened up big time on “Bachelor in Paradise” Tuesday night to reveal that he’s falling in love with Maurissa Gunn. That’s a big step for the New York-based attorney, whose big smile and even bigger biceps made him a fan favorite on Tayshia Adams’ and Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” last year.

www.syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

