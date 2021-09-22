American Heart Association recognizes Berkeley EMS team for response to heart attacks

For the third year in a row, Berkeley County EMS was recognized for the agency's care of patients suffering from heart attacks. The agency received a Mission Lifeline Gold Plus Award, given every year by the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Recognition Program, according to a county press release issued last week. The program recognizes EMS agencies that work to improve systems of care to identify suspected heart attack patients and notify medical centers more promptly so awaiting medical personnel are prepared for the patients when they arrive.