CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, SC

American Heart Association recognizes Berkeley EMS team for response to heart attacks

By Staff Report
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third year in a row, Berkeley County EMS was recognized for the agency's care of patients suffering from heart attacks. The agency received a Mission Lifeline Gold Plus Award, given every year by the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Recognition Program, according to a county press release issued last week. The program recognizes EMS agencies that work to improve systems of care to identify suspected heart attack patients and notify medical centers more promptly so awaiting medical personnel are prepared for the patients when they arrive.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Berkeley Ems#Ekg

Comments / 0

Community Policy