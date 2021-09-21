CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cider On Tap

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Cider Mill opened for the season Aug. 28. This year’s opening occurred on the same day as the Clinton Art and Music Festival. Excited customers stood in line for their first taste of apple cider of the season from the Cider Mill. Ben Fehlner, behind the cash register, helped the line of customers with cider, apples, pastries and their famous cider donuts. For more on the Clinton Cider Mill, including online ordering, visit www.clintoncidermill.com.

