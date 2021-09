The Portage prep football team will have an even quicker turnaround following its first loss of the season last Friday to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Following the trend of games getting moved due to a statewide shortage of officials, the Warriors will instead welcome Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. Thursday night after initially being scheduled to host the Blackhawks on Friday.

PORTAGE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO