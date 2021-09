The Waterville Opera House plans to host The High Kings at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at it’s 1 Common St. venue in Waterville. The constituent parts of The High Kings each had a wealth of history behind them while also being a part of a lineage of such iconic family members such as The Clancy Brothers, Sean Dunphy and some members toured extensively with the acclaimed Three Irish Tenors and Riverdance. The heyday of ballad groups such as The Clancy Brothers and The Dubliners are a distant memory for generations of music fans, and to have another bunch of Irish lads taking up the baton and continuing the tradition was great news to thousands of fans worldwide.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO