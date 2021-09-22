Materialise introduces dental module for additive manufacturing software

Builder.ai’s AI-powered platform recognised as ‘Visionary’ in Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant. Builder.ai launches a beta of Natasha, the world’s first AI-powered product manager in its continued efforts to democratise software development with Builder Studio 3.0. The new platform introduces the beta of Natasha, the world’s first software product manager, powered by AI. For the first time, she (the AI) can interact with customers, starting to remove massive amounts of human variance in the journey from an idea in their head to the app in their hand. The idea-to-spec journey is the hardest part of a human only process, causes the most human variability, and ultimately affects consistency and the predictability of a project, causing those notorious stretching timelines and costs with no end in sight.

