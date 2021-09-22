Materialise introduces dental module for additive manufacturing software
The newest module for Magics software will allow dental laboratories to optimize their additive manufacturing workflows, says 3D printing solutions provider Materialise. “3D printing has become well-established within dentistry,” said a Materialise representative. “Today, many dental labs have their own printers and [daily] create custom parts for dental restoration. Their next goal is optimizing the workflow so dental specialists can reduce the amount of time spent manually preparing designs to be printed.”www.thefabricator.com
