CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Materialise introduces dental module for additive manufacturing software

thefabricator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest module for Magics software will allow dental laboratories to optimize their additive manufacturing workflows, says 3D printing solutions provider Materialise. “3D printing has become well-established within dentistry,” said a Materialise representative. “Today, many dental labs have their own printers and [daily] create custom parts for dental restoration. Their next goal is optimizing the workflow so dental specialists can reduce the amount of time spent manually preparing designs to be printed.”

www.thefabricator.com

Comments / 0

Related
tctmagazine.com

Markforged launches Eiger Fleet software to support global additive manufacturing scale ups

Markforged has announced the launch of a cloud-based software platform that has been designed to help users scale their adoption of additive manufacturing. With Eiger Fleet, Markforged is confident that users of its 3D printing technology will be able to deploy a ‘globally-connected, distributed manufacturing fleet’ that boasts a ‘centralised source of control over their printers, users and part production.’
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Commissions Its First Life-Cycle Assessment Research Project

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021-- The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade group created to promote the green benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), announced today at RAPID + TCT 2021 that it had selected the Golisano Institute for Sustainability (GIS) at Rochester Institute of Technology to conduct a life-cycle assessment (LCA) comparing an additively designed and manufactured aerospace component to a traditionally manufactured component. The study, which will be ISO 14040 compliant, will compare the cradle-to-grave environmental impacts of a jet engine low pressure turbine (LPT) bracket produced through traditional manufacturing methods with one that is produced via AM.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Stratasys Advances Shift to Additive Manufacturing at Scale

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021-- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, highlighted today at the RAPID + TCT Show solutions for advancing additive manufacturing at production scale, including new innovative material offerings, an expanded software partner ecosystem, and the availability of new polymer 3D printing systems for the U.S. market.
ENGINEERING
industryglobalnews24.com

Google One introduces a new 5TB storage plan, with additional benefits

Google One has recently added a new storage plan. The tech giant has introduced a new 5TB storage plan, which lies between the current 2TB and 10TB storage plans. Initially the 2 TB plan was priced at $9.99 per month, around Rs. 650 per month in India, and the 10 TB plan is priced....
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Additive Manufacturing#Printers#Module#Dental Restoration
martechseries.com

Builder.ai introduces Natasha – the World’s first AI Software Expert, designed to help Businesses Order Tailor-made Software

Builder.ai’s AI-powered platform recognised as ‘Visionary’ in Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant. Builder.ai launches a beta of Natasha, the world’s first AI-powered product manager in its continued efforts to democratise software development with Builder Studio 3.0. The new platform introduces the beta of Natasha, the world’s first software product manager, powered by AI. For the first time, she (the AI) can interact with customers, starting to remove massive amounts of human variance in the journey from an idea in their head to the app in their hand. The idea-to-spec journey is the hardest part of a human only process, causes the most human variability, and ultimately affects consistency and the predictability of a project, causing those notorious stretching timelines and costs with no end in sight.
SOFTWARE
ptonline.com

Nexa3D and Henkel to Jointly Develop Turnkey Additive Manufacturing Systems

3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D announced the opening of its first full scale additive manufacturing customer center; NEXTFACTORY in Ventura CA, in partnership with Henkel. Co-located within the Nexa3D global headquarters, NEXTFACTORY provides current and potential customers with direct access to every aspect of the additive polymer manufacturing (AM) process, from design decision support and optimization to full scale additive manufacturing operations including integrated post processing technologies, material formulation customization, color matching and a variety of finishing options. Both companies plan to invite additional automation, process and software innovation partners to join NEXTFACTORY.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

GlobalFoundries Introduces Innovative Solutions for a New Era of Semiconductor Manufacturing

GlobalFoundries®, a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced a portfolio of new features that extend its solutions roadmap and accelerate the next wave of innovation in chip design for smart mobile devices, datacenter, IoT and automotive. The announcements come as the industry is experiencing unprecedented demand for semiconductor chips,...
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

4D Printing Adds a New Dimension in Additive Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. When I was around 10 years old, I was lucky...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
sme.org

Next-Generation Metal Powders for Medical Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing (AM) has gained widespread adoption in the medical device industry. It has inherent design advantages, including easily fabricating complex implant geometries and features not possible using traditional subtractive manufacturing, such as creating porous features permitting increased cell penetration to enhance osseointegration and implant stability. Consequently, AM is routinely used in large-scale production of orthopedic devices such as acetabular cups, tibial base plates and augments, and spinal interbody cages.
ECONOMY
tdworld.com

Teledyne FLIR Introduces Infrared Camera Module with Integrated Continuous Zoom Lenses

The camera comes with HOT FPA technology while the Neutrino Portfolio offers integration within airborne, unmanned, C-UAS, security, surveillance and other systems. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, introduced the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera module and four additional Neutrino IS Series models designed for integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with size, weight, power and cost constraints for commercial, industrial, defense original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators.
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

Uniformity Labs' AlSi10Mg powder used to additively manufacture race car roll-cage

Uniformity Labs has additively manufactured a roll-cage for a solar powered race car using its AlSi10Mg aluminium alloy powder on an in-house SLM 280 2.0 Dual Laser system. The 3D printed roll-cage will be used on a car that is competing in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, an international event where solar-powered cars drive 3,000 kilometres through the Australian outback.
thefabricator.com

Kaast Machine Tools adds hybrid, servo press brakes to product line

Kaast has added a selection of hybrid and servo brakes to its CNC press brake lineup, in lengths from 3 to 20 ft. and 40 to 2,000 tons. The HPB-E servo-electric brakes feature a CNC 4-axis (X, R, Z1, Z2) backgauge system run exclusively by AC servomotor. Crowning is no longer necessary due to the consistent pressure across the beam. The beam downward movement is performed with the aid of belts, and its return is performed with springs, producing only 63 dB of sound.
CARS
Design World Network

6K Additive launches refractory metal powders for additive manufacturing

6K Additive, a division of 6K, a producer of sustainable advanced materials for additive manufacturing and energy storage, announced the commercial availability of refractory metal powders for additive manufacturing. Materials such as tungsten, rhenium, tungsten/rhenium and niobium-based powders used for defense, aerospace and medical industries are sought after materials for high-temperature, high-strength applications.
INDUSTRY
Design World Network

Formlabs validates Fuse 1 For dental manufacturing

Formlabs announced three solutions for high-throughput production of dental models:. ● The Fuse 1, a benchtop industrial selective laser sintering (SLS) printer that has been validated for orthodontic model production and will be shown for the first time at the International Dental Show (IDS) ● The upcoming reformulation of the...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Establishes Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund at Yale School of the Environment

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade group created to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), announced today that it had established the Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund, a $100,000 fund which will support research at Yale School of the Environment’s Center for Industrial Ecology. More specifically, the fund will support researchers examining the sustainability benefits of additive manufacturing using life-cycle assessment (LCA) tools and modeling.
ENVIRONMENT
everythingrf.com

Sivers Semiconductors Introduces State-of-Art 5G NR mmWave RFICs and Antenna RF Modules

Sivers Semiconductors AB has launched new highly integrated, state-of-art 5G NR Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs), TRB02801 and TRB03901, together with very high-powered RFIC and antenna RF modules, BFM02801 and BFM03901, covering all licensed 5G mmWave bands. These RFICs (TRB02801 and TRB03901) support the full frequency range from 24.25 to...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Hexagon’s AS1 laser scanner works with portable measuring arms and laser trackers

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has introduced the Absolute Scanner AS1, a multiuse, automation-ready laser scanner. This modular, blue laser line scanner is the first in the industry to operate with both laser trackers and portable measuring arms, according to the manufacturer. The unit offers a data collection speed of 1.2...
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Indian solar manufacturers go big on high-output modules

Adani Solar will start the commercial production of 540 W mono PERC modules in November. It further plans to launch 640 W modules by March 2023. Currently, the company has a 1.5 GW manufacturing capacity for polycrystalline cells and modules, which it is expanding to 3.5 GW with the addition of another 2 GW capacity equipped to handle high-output modules.
RETAIL
enginebuildermag.com

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoClear504 Oil Additive

LSI Chemical introduces NanoClear504, a new ready-to-use oil additive engineered for higher viscosity mineral, semi-synthetic or synthetic oils available to upgrade lubricating oils and greases. NanoClear504 is formulated with three patented chemicals: clear nano carbon particles, a Group V Ester and Group IV PAO to allow for higher thermal conductivity, wear resistance, load carrying capacity and absorption ability.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy