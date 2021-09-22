CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petito Van in Disarray, John Walsh on the Hunt for Laundrie [VIDEO]

By Stephanie Crist
 5 days ago
America has been enthralled and horrified with the case of the 22 year old travel blogger Gabby Petitio and her cross country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. After she was reported missing by her family, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her, the investigation was ramped up. Sleuths nationwide were doing their best to find Gabby. Sadly, remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, and confirmed to be those of the 22 year old on Tuesday. Officials say the manner of death was homicide. Laundrie has not been seen in a week, and is now the object of a nationwide search.

The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh ‘Terrified’ by Video, Vows to Find Brian Laundrie

The Gabby Petito case has captivated America. Seemingly everyone has their thumb on the pulse of this case. Right now, everyone involved would like to know where Brian Laundrie went. Law enforcement officials across the country have their eyes peeled for Laundrie, a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death. Now, the stakes are even higher. The case has caught the eye of John Walsh.
MovieWeb

John Walsh Joins Manhunt for Gabby Petito's Boyfriend on Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit

Famous fugitive hunter John Walsh is joining in on the search for Brian Laundrie. Walsh, the former host of America's Most Wanted, now hunts for criminals on the run in the Investigation Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh. On Wednesday night's program, Walsh will highlight the heartbreaking case of Gabby Petito, and the goal is that the information will help bring in more tips to help the authorities locate Laundrie.
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
yoursun.com

Gabby Petito case: John Walsh weighs in on homicide

NORTH PORT — John Walsh isn’t holding back on what he believes Brian Laundrie and his parents did to Gabby Petito. He has some thoughts on police in Moab and North Port as well. He will talk about it on his TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" tonight. The...
New York Post

Footage shows Gabby Petito’s van in disarray after Utah police stop

Footage showing the inside of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van showed some of their belongings messily strewn throughout the back of the camper after they were stopped by police in Utah following a 911 report of a domestic incident. The inside look into the couple’s van was captured on...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
WNCT

Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After receiving about 500 tips from viewers, John Walsh, host of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery network, believes he has narrowed down the list of possible locations Brian Laundrie could be. “We had at least three times more phone calls than we’ve...
