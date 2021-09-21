CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piece-by-Piece Demo Of House Not Legal

watervilletimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about the past two and a half years, a homeowner of a house on Buell Avenue/Route 315 in the Village of Waterville has been taking down on her own her former home that burnt. Each week she’s bundled the burnt wood and materials into containers and put them out...

www.watervilletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces New Public Health Outreach Agency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new public health outreach agency. The new agency will be called the New York City Public Health Corps. The PHC is tasked with increasing access to primary care services, providing counseling about diabetes and depression, and assisting patients with meeting health goals. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Daily COVID Briefing — “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what public health can look like in New York City,” New York City health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “The future of public health in our city must be led by the people who are most affected and who know the communities that they serve.” The new agency will utilize personnel from the city’s test and trace corps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.7 KORD

Vaccine Mandate Quietly Expanded to Include More State Workers

Virtually nobody touched this one in the news, but now more workers at the state level will be facing a Nov. 30 vaccine mandate deadline. At least 11-30 is the 'drop dead' mark on the calendar, so to speak, or the 'termination day' if we are to believe Inslee's get the shot or get fired mandate.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Requests Disaster Declaration For Ida Damage To Pave Way For Federal Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses. Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

Westchester store picks up pieces after Ida

RYE, N.Y. - In late August, Claire Hassi was already preparing her little country store in Rye for Thanksgiving. She was blessed and thankful she got to do it for her 38th year in business but days later all Claire lived for was gone. The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought...
RYE, NY

