CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Fighting Over The $164 Million Estate They Got Married In Amid Their Messy Custody Battle Weeks After She Opened Up About Being Afraid For Her "Children’s Safety” During Their Marriage

By Leyla Mohammed
buzzfeednews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal dispute appears to be escalating further, with new court documents detailing a feud over one of their shared estates. According to papers filed on Tuesday and obtained by HollywoodLife, Angelina allegedly tried to undergo a profitable deal involving a chateau worth $164 million, co-owned by her and ex-husband Brad Pitt, without consulting Brad first.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Kids: Meet The 6 Children She Shares With Brad Pitt

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.
International Business Times

Jennifer Aniston Reveals If She’ll Marry Again After Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston hopes to find love again but is not open to the idea of getting married for a third time. While promoting the second season of her Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" on "People (The TV Show!)," Aniston, 52, was asked about the topics of dating and marriage. The "Friends" alum revealed that she's prioritizing being with a "fantastic partner" at this point in her life.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper Smolder at the U.S. Open: Photos

The perfect pair! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper had a great time watching a tennis match at the U.S. Open together on Sunday, September 12. The actors were photographed sitting side-by-side at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Pitt, 57, wore a white hat and blue long-sleeve shirt, while Cooper, 46, sported a blue button-down and pants.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jon Voight
shefinds

You Might Want To Sit Down Before Hearing What Angelina Jolie Just Said About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have concluded their messy divorce back in 2019, but the pair are still locked in a custody battle and the 46-year-old actress recently opened up about the implications of the failed relationship on her mental health. The pair were together for nearly 12 years and share six children, and while they once enjoyed a beautiful romance, things did not end amicably for the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie reveals incredible news about her future

Angelina Jolie is as famous for her philanthropism as she is for her movie career and she's about to embark on another charitable endeavour. The Eternals actress has revealed she's moving back to Cambodia to continue raising awareness for bee conservation and women's education. Angelina is an ambassador of French...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Marriages#For The Children#Hollywoodlife#Buzzfeed News#Shiloh#Vogue India
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Admits She Was ‘Broken’ By ‘Horrific’ Split From Ex Brad Pitt: ‘It Took A Lot To Separate’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been on going since 2016, as the couple continues a legal battle over child custody. Angelina Jolie, 46, made a rare public comment about her on-going split from ex Brad Pitt, 57. The Oscar winner opened up about the “difficult” divorce and custody battle with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, who she shares kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with. When asked if she “feared” for the safety of her kids during the relationship, the actress nodded and said “yes, for my family. My whole family,” in a new interview with The Guardian, published on Sept. 4, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Angelina Jolie's 6 Kids Now

Angelina Jolie became a mom in 2002 when she adopted her first son, Maddox, in Cambodia. The actor went on to welcome five more children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and she's made clear that "mother" is her most cherished role. "The center of my life is my kids," she once told the Los Angeles Times (via People).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Angelina Jolie's botanical-themed living room at home with her children

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private despite being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Until recently, the actress wasn't active on social media, but since making her Instagram debut last month she's been giving an incredible insight into her private life. Most recently, the Maleficent star took to Instagram to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Angelina Jolie Says Deciding to Divorce Brad Pitt Was a Decision She Did Not Make 'Lightly'

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her divorce and lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 46, said in a new interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Brad Pitt reportedly threatening Angelina Jolie with a harassment lawsuit

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, the former Hollywood dream couple is now officially divorced. The custody dispute over the six children they share continues, however. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne have lived with Mama Jolie since the separation. Pitt was granted visiting rights. However, he is fighting in court to share custody with Jolie fifty-fifty.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 16, Is Stylish In A Red Dress On Grocery Store Run With Mom

Angelia Jolie pushed her own grocery cart in organic food store Erewhon, where she stocked up on several bags of items. Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked so stylish on a recent grocery trip run. The teenager rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers while shopping at pricey organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 18. Zahara accessorized with beaded bracelets and a ring, as well as a protective face mask due to COVID-19, in a photo snapped by the stores’ refrigerators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

The One Tragedy That Changed Angelina Jolie Forever

Angelina Jolie is by far one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, thanks to her long list of accolades — including her two Oscar wins, her A-list status in Hollywood, and of course, all of the attention that she's gotten in her personal life. Jolie has made many headlines for her work as an actor and a director — and for her and Brad Pitt's contentious divorce. In 2017, one year after she and Pitt separated, Jolie opened up about single life to The Telegraph. "I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me," she said. "I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children."
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Was that how she financed Pitt’s trial?

In addition, the longstanding divorce negotiations cost the mother of six who hired the dreaded celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser at the beginning of the War of the Roses against Brad and who is now said to have pissed off several lawyers, a fortune. Just last fall, Jolie’s attorney Priya Sopori, who most recently worked on the case with star attorney Samantha DeJean, ran away. Jolie is said to have had a falling out with water for a long time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Come To Agreement Over $164 Million French Chateau After Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to an agreement regarding the French winery that they share. But the exes’ custody battle, on the other hand, is far from over. It’s settled: Angelina Jolie, 46, gets to sell her share in Château Miraval, the French winery that she owns with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57. The former couple had been battling over the $164 million vineyard, which they are equal shareholders in, while also embroiled in a child custody battle. But in new court docs obtained by TMZ on September 23, a judge signed off on Brad and Angelina’s agreement to allow the Maleficent actress to sell her share of the Southern France estate to a third party.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy