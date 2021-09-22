Survivors of late University of Michigan doctor’s abuse plan protest at in-person regents meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan Board of Regents will have its first in-person meeting since February 2020 on Thursday, Sept. 23. The meeting comes more than a year and a half into UM’s investigating and sifting through the damage from the late Dr. Robert Anderson’s sexual abuse of nearly 900 students and athletes. Some have been in federal court mediation with the university since March 2020.www.mlive.com
