Survivors of late University of Michigan doctor’s abuse plan protest at in-person regents meeting

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan Board of Regents will have its first in-person meeting since February 2020 on Thursday, Sept. 23. The meeting comes more than a year and a half into UM’s investigating and sifting through the damage from the late Dr. Robert Anderson’s sexual abuse of nearly 900 students and athletes. Some have been in federal court mediation with the university since March 2020.

www.mlive.com

Michigan among top 5 states for most refugees in the last decade

Michigan received the fourth-most refugees of any state in the last decade. Michigan admitted 30,467 refugees from 52 countries since 2010, according to the U.S. Department of State, and more than half immigrated from Iraq. Michigan was a top destination for refugees during a spike caused by the Iraq War, and the state is expected to be a key player in the effort to resettle refugees seeking a new start after the Afghanistan War ended last month.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

