Survivors of late University of Michigan doctor’s abuse plan protest at in-person regents meeting

Michigan received the fourth-most refugees of any state in the last decade. Michigan admitted 30,467 refugees from 52 countries since 2010, according to the U.S. Department of State, and more than half immigrated from Iraq. Michigan was a top destination for refugees during a spike caused by the Iraq War, and the state is expected to be a key player in the effort to resettle refugees seeking a new start after the Afghanistan War ended last month.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO