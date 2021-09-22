CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which 0-2 NFL teams still have hope to save their seasons? Ranking all seven by playoff viability

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL season has entered Week 3 – meaning it's officially time for the league's 0-2 teams to delve into a frenzied panic. The numbers aren't pretty. Since 1990, when the NFL expanded its playoff field from 10 teams to 12, only 11.6% of those which lost their first two contests reached the postseason – and only half that sample won division titles. Just three in that span – the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, 2001 New England Patriots and 2007 New York Giants, which represent 1.2% – recovered to win a Super Bowl.

In the NFL, starting 0-2 puts teams at serious risk of missing the postseason. If they lose again and fall to 0-3, they might as well start making vacation plans for January. Since the league went to its 32-team format in 2002, 86 teams have started 0-3. Just one of those teams -- the 2018 Texans -- made the playoffs, while the 2013 Steelers would have made it if the league had adopted its current 14-team playoff format before 2020. Two out of 86 is 2.4%.
