Soldier’s Dog Tag Comes Home Finally

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — The financial toll of military service makes it tough for some veterans to become homeowners. A retired hero in Montgomery County is now achieving the American dream thanks to help from many amazing people. An Army veteran was gifted a beautiful home in Glenside on Wednesday, and it was all made possible by a program that helps wounded veterans around the country. Staff Sgt. Veronica Hally was overcome with emotion as she walked into her new home in Glenside for the very first time. “It’s like a dream home,” she said. This moment is made possible by the Homes For...

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO