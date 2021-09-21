CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier’s Dog Tag Comes Home Finally

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story that began around this time 78 years ago on an airbase in central Nebraska came to a happy conclusion when three people embraced in Oriskany Falls last week. Sisters Val (Potter) Gwin and Lisa (Potter) Atchison traveling last week from their homes in Kearney, hugged Doug Sinclair of Oriskany Falls at the end of their dynamic talk to the Limestone Ridge Historical Society. “I cannot tell you how happy this has made me,’’ Sinclair told the women.

