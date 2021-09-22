TV tonight: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Masked Singer’ launch new seasons
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS): Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council. (“Survivor” super fan Joan Morris provides her traditional rundown of the cast, which includes a Bay Area resident. For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.www.mercurynews.com
Comments / 0