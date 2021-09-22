CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TV tonight: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Masked Singer’ launch new seasons

By Chuck Barney
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS): Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council. (“Survivor” super fan Joan Morris provides her traditional rundown of the cast, which includes a Bay Area resident. For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Tom Bergeron Shares Big Career News and 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Rejoicing

It’s official: Tom Bergeron is coming back to TV!. More than a year after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Tom is making his return to the small screen to host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Days before Deadline announced the exciting news, Tom teased the new project to Full House actor Bob Saget on his podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You. At the time, Tom said he was “waiting to hear if it’s picked up." Now that it’s gotten the green light, he's ready to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be unmasked first

We’re so close to the premiere of “The Masked Singer” Season 6 on Fox that we can already taste the banana split. In anticipation of this Fall 2021 installment, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and give us your thoughts on who will win “TMS” and who’ll be unmasked first. Get started right now — it’s free and easy! The secret celebrity who outlasts all of the others will take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy, joining former winners T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun and Nick...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? New season 2 premiere details

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? There’s a chance that you heard that the show is moving to a brand new timeslot on Thursday nights. We are in the midst of premiere week on the network and, of course, it makes sense to think that it would be coming back on the air now.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 6 Premiere!

The Masked Singer is coming back, bigger than ever in its grand return! ET will be following along throughout the entire season 6 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues. This season of Fox's smash hit reality competition series is bringing back its...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Billy Milligan
fox9.com

Nick Cannon reveals ‘The Masked Singer’ will have its ‘biggest stars’ yet in season 6

LOS ANGELES - An exciting new season of "The Masked Singer" is upon us, and Nick Cannon, the host of the series, says its sixth season will feature some major surprises. "It’s bigger and better and more fabulous than ever," Cannon told FOX Television Stations Friday. "The costumes are next level, and the people under the costumes are the biggest stars we’ve had yet."
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The Masked Singer: Who is Dalmatian?

FOX promised fans that the Masked Singer's newest costumes will "shock" them. With an exciting new season set to premiere on September 22, the Masked Singer keeps dropping hints. Who is Dalmatian?. The Dalmatian was the first new competitor announced by Fox on August 6 2021. The floppy-eared dog sports...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#The Masked Singer#Nyu#Nbc#Reality Tv
Popculture

Who Is Mother Nature in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

The Masked Singer has enlisted a new crop of celebrities to take on the masked challenge. On Wednesday, the show, which you can watch on FuboTV live thanks to a free trial for new users, introduced the contestants in Group A — Skunk, Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, and Puffer Fish. Mother Nature's costume shocked the judges and their performance equally blew them away. You might be wondering though, who is Mother Nature?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Reveals New Clues, Hints at Big Twist

The Masked Singer set is supposed to be top secret, but some of us crave all the latest gossip behind the scenes. Luckily, one Twitter account has been spilling all of the tea about Season 6. Miss Masky’s recent tweet is about a few things overheard on set from Banana Split and Pepper.
TV SERIES
fox10phoenix.com

Former 'The Masked Singer' competitors share advice for season 6 newcomers

LOS ANGELES - We’re closing in on a new season of "The Masked Singer" — and in anticipation of the premiere, former contestants are "unmasking" their advice to the future singers of season 6. The season 5 winner underneath the pig costume was revealed as iconic singer Nick Lachey, famous...
TV SHOWS
fox10phoenix.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Panelist Jenny McCarthy says season 6 ‘does not disappoint’

LOS ANGELES - Another brand new season of "The Masked Singer" is right around the corner — and the panelists we all know and love are sounding off. The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — are back, and in a newly released video from FOX, they teased the new season and revealed what makes up an epic contestant on "The Masked Singer."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy