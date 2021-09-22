A trip to the pumpkin patch: Carmichael's

As we welcome fall in Tulsa, many families are likely gearing up to plan trips to a pumpkin patch for their yearly tradition.

There are several new pumpkin patches this year like Dr. D's Farm & Ranch, but if you're from Green Country, then you know about Carmichael's.

Carmichael's is considered to be one of the longest-running pumpkin patches in the metro area.

"In November, we'll have been here for 46 years," says Don Carmichael.

It's a place where families can come to enjoy the fall season by picking pumpkins, fun games, and even get into delicious food. Right now, Carmicheal's is getting ready to open on Friday.

"We're just now starting and getting loads of stuff in," Carmichael says.

Pumpkins aren't the only attraction to bring people in. Carmichael's will still have a maze and animal attractions this year for all ages to enjoy.

In fact, some of the pigs are close to having little piglets themselves. Carmichael says the new additions could be here as soon as next week for people to see and hold.

"I don't care how cute their pictures are on Facebook," says Carmichael, "But I can tell yu there's nothing like holding a baby pig."

Other attractions include pony and camel rides, as well as taking a trip around the patch in a wagon. People can have the opportunity to also feed birds, goats, and other animals at Carmichael's.

When asked about what his favorite thing is while running the patch, Carmichael says it goes all back to watching the kids.

"It is a tradition, more than it is just a pumpkin patch," says Carmichael. "We want families to come out, take pictures, and have fun."

