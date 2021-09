CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on I-20 in Callahan County, four miles east of Baird. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, a 2021 Dodge Charger, driven by Sydney Bright, 22, of Arlington, was traveling west on I-20 at a high rate of speed in the left lane. The Charger veered into the center median, where the driver lost control, sending the vehicle into a skid and began rolling over, crossing the north access road before striking a tree and becoming fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO