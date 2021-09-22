Ghost forests creep up U.S. East Coast

A new study of the United States tree size-density trends in the past two decades, indicators of potential shifts in forest dynamics, health and productivity, has produced a novel, nationally consistent baseline assessment of current forest relative density. The baseline assessment could assist scientists, managers and policymakers in decision making related to future forest carbon trajectories, land use planning, potential risks to disturbance, and strategies to increase resilience of U.S. forests in global change, according to USDA Forest Service research forester Chris Woodall and University of Maine professor Aaron Weiskittel, who directs the Center for Research on Sustainable Forests, writing in the journal Scientific Reports.
