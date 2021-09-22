CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ghost forests creep up U.S. East Coast

By Andrew Bossone, Maura Barrett
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBINE, N.J. — Shawn LaTourette sees a warning on the coast of New Jersey in the miles of Atlantic white cedar trees that have devolved into what researchers call ghost forests. It’s a term that points to the visceral changes of the landscape — going from lush green to a...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Daily Voice

New Tropical System Could Be Threat To East Coast

Forecasters are closely monitoring an area in the Atlantic basin just off the southeastern coast of the United States for the possibility of tropical development with the potential to bring heavy rain to parts of the East Coast late this week.It's expected "to form during the next day or two a coup…
ENVIRONMENT
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Foresters#Environmental Stewardship
AccuWeather

Tropical trouble lurks for parts of East Coast

AccuWeather forecasters say an area of showers and thunderstorms northeast of the Bahamas is likely to become a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. The feature, dubbed 96L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), may approach North Carolina on Thursday and Thursday night, bringing with it the potential for some heavy squalls and dangerous seas up and down the coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Odette forms off the East Coast

The 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has arrived. AccuWeather forecasters break down where it will head and what impacts it will stir along the East Coast. Tropical Storm Odette formed off the East Coast of the United States on Friday, becoming the 15th named storm of the season. Although it is expected to remain out to sea, it will stir some dangerous impacts along the Atlantic coast into this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
On Common Ground News

Tropical threat to bring downpours to Southeastern U.S. coast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye for the possibility of tropical development along the southern Atlantic coast of the United States during the middle to late week that could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the Carolina coast. While Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at coastal...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
wzid.com

Best places to retire on the East Coast

Whether you’re on the brink of retiring or fantasizing about your bucket list, Stacker rounded up East Coast contenders as you contemplate your retirement dreams. With both Northern winter climates and Southern sunny states, beautiful beaches, natural splendor, and a mix of affordable and upscale lifestyle options, the East Coast offers something for everyone.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Top Cities for Retirees on the East Coast

Smaller cities with colleges and pleasant geography offer a high quality of life. You're ready to find a place where you can comfortably enjoy retirement and decide you want to stay on the East Coast. Maybe you want to downsize because you don't need so many bedrooms or want to move away from an expensive city to a community that will be more affordable on a reduced income. Or maybe it's just time to find a place where you won't have to shovel snow.
REAL ESTATE
QSR Web

Checkers continues East Coast expansion

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has signed four multi-unit deals with franchisees on the East Coast, and is seeking franchisees in the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey markets to continue its East Coast expansion. The deals include six-unit agreement in Rhode Island, marking the 26th state where the company has...
RESTAURANTS
WTNH.com

50 best colleges on the East Coast

(STACKER) – Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University came first, founded in 1636, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning was followed by a slew of state and public universities throughout the 13 colonies.
COLLEGES
nextmosh.com

Old Man Gloom announce east coast shows

Extreme metal outfit Old Man Gloom have announced a pair of east coast shows for November. In a statement, the band said:. “Hey New York and Boston, you’re gonna be the only Old Man Gloom recipients this year. We’ll laugh, I’ll cry, and you’ll hear a buncha new shit and old shit we’ve never played live. And for these shows only, touching is allowed. Just wear gloves. Tickets on sale Friday!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
umaine.edu

Increasingly crowded U.S. forests

A new study of the United States tree size-density trends in the past two decades, indicators of potential shifts in forest dynamics, health and productivity, has produced a novel, nationally consistent baseline assessment of current forest relative density. The baseline assessment could assist scientists, managers and policymakers in decision making related to future forest carbon trajectories, land use planning, potential risks to disturbance, and strategies to increase resilience of U.S. forests in global change, according to USDA Forest Service research forester Chris Woodall and University of Maine professor Aaron Weiskittel, who directs the Center for Research on Sustainable Forests, writing in the journal Scientific Reports.
ORONO, ME
ctnewsjunkie.com

Father Walks Barefoot Down East Coast For Daughter

Since Aug. 31, Chris Brannigan has been walking down the East Coast barefoot hauling a 55-pound backpack, in self-described pain and isolation, stopping only to take the occasional break and to sleep. Brannigan is walking in honor of his daughter, Hasti, a 9-year-old who suffers from a rare genetic condition...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy