Shootings, school fights in Peoria; police: ‘time to act’

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The mayor of Peoria says the city is at a “breaking point” after three shootings this week, the city’s 23rd homicide of the year and a major fight at a high school. More than a dozen people from the school district, city hall and other groups stood with the police chief at a news conference Tuesday. Chief Eric Echevarria started his new job in August. The chief says, “We will not stand for this chaos.” The chief noted a man who threw knives at police officers and nine arrests related to a large fight last Friday at Peoria High School. Police have seized 266 guns since Jan. 1.