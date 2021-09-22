CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois police seeking tips on missing ISU graduate student

walls102.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of an Illinois State University graduate student are asking the public for tips as the search for the young man continues nearly a month after he vanished. Twenty-five-year-old Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His family from Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days. Bloomington police said Monday they need tips from the public in their ongoing search. Day’s mother says it’s not like him to disappear without telling them his whereabouts. His abandoned vehicle was found in Peru less than a month ago. She says he wants to become a doctor and was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
City
Danville, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Peru, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Police
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy