CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chile, Corn & Sausage Muffins

newmexiconomad.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese delicious chile, corn, and sausage muffins are a fantastic portable breakfast that will keep you full until lunch. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C). Grease and flour a muffin pan or spray. The paper muffin pan liners tend to stick to the muffin. 2 teaspoons...

newmexiconomad.com

Comments / 0

Related
biltmorebeacon.com

Sausage Foil Packet Dinner

1 package Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, sliced 1/2-inch thick. 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces. Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long. Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season with salt and pepper, to...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
feastmagazine.com

Vinegar Pie

Desperation pies have been part of the U.S. culinary tradition since the early 1800s, when resourceful farming families would replace seasonal fruit with whatever they could find in their cupboards to create equally delicious desserts. True to its name, vinegar pie, one type of desperation pie, uses apple cider vinegar instead of citrus fruit to add a touch of acid to each slice and balance out the sweetness of the rich custard filling. Despite its humble history, vinegar pie prevails today as a simple, comforting – and increasingly popular – flavor in the Ozarks region and beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Muffin#Sausage#Green Chile#Food Drink#Corn Sausage Muffins#The Red Bell Pepper
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
bevcooks.com

Breakfast Flatbread with Sausage and Eggs

Because it’s a flatbread with cheese, sausage and eggs on it. Which I know you already gathered from the title that said breakfast flatbread with a sausage and eggs, but I just felt like bringing it to the table again. …Badomp?. Look at this! It’s distressingly simple, and the flavors...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Just a Taste

Muffin Tin Mini Pecan Pies

Skip the slice and satisfy your sweet tooth with a quick and easy recipe for Muffin Tin Mini Pecan Pies. When it comes to pie, apple, pumpkin and pecan rule the fall lineup. While I love a big ol’ wedge of pie, there’s just something about mini pies that take a dessert spread to the next level.
FOOD & DRINKS
thelumberjack.org

Cajun Cheesy Potatoes with Sausages

Do you ever crave a meal that may remind you of home or is just very comforting? Well, this meal is it!. You can have it as a side or main dish. You can serve it with meat or not. Some really great meat suggestions are chicken and shrimp, but for the non-meat eaters, you can add broccoli and mushrooms. This savory dish is truly a statement meal and great for any occasion. Not only that, but it’s a little under 15 dollars in cost and only takes about 25 minutes to cook.
RECIPES
blogilates

Super Easy Flourless Blender Muffins

Today we’re making mini muffins and OMG THEY ARE SO CUTE. You know I love everything cute and mini, but there’s even more to love about these. First, they’re crazy easy to make. You literally throw the ingredients into a blender, pour into the batter into a muffin tin, and bake!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Smothered Cabbage With Sausage and Hot Honey

This fresh take on classic smothered cabbage from Leah & Louise in Charlotte is an ode to chef Greg Collier’s late sister, Leah, who loved to experiment in the kitchen. Steaming the cabbage over low heat gently cooks the layers until tender and allows the creamy and velvety sauce to coat them quickly.
RECIPES
Independent Record

Grilled Green Chile Stew

After seven enchanting years in New Mexico, I became part native. Especially my stomach. Early fall was my favorite time, in part because the end of another hot summer always brought a sweet relief, but mostly because of a certain aroma that wafted up and down the Rio Grande Valley this time of year. The large-scale roasting of green chiles fills the air with a magic pungency that grounds you to that arid landscape like autumn foliage and cider do in New England.
FOOD & DRINKS
Statesboro Herald

Welcome fall with zucchini walnut muffins

Farmers and gardeners are constantly facing the challenge of coming up with new ways to eat copious amounts of the season’s harvest. Take a walk at our local farmers market or in any grocery store’s produce department this time of year, and you’ll find zucchini in abundance. A green squash with mild flavor, zucchini is in season in Georgia through October.
RECIPES
tastecooking.com

Halloumi & Mint Muffins

Halloumi and mint are a classic Cypriot flavor combination and they meld so perfectly together. This recipe is inspired by my hosts at the Bougainvillea Guesthouse in North Nicosia, who greeted me with a plate of these when I checked in, tired and weary, after an international flight. They are fantastic picnic food, delicious eaten alongside a soup or a stew, or make a very tasty addition to a brunch table. I think they taste best on the day that you make them, but they will keep for a few days in an airtight container, or they also freeze well. As muffins need to be worked as little as possible so that their texture stays light, keep the amount of stirring you do to a minimum.
RECIPES
delishknowledge.com

Vegan Rigatoni with Peppers and Sausage

My favorite date night pasta. Vegan rigatoni with peppers and sausage is THE best vegan pasta! Sautéed vegan sausage and red peppers in a spicy sauce!. Ready in 40 minutes but tastes like you’ve been making the sauce all day!. This recipe was first posted in November, 2014 and reposted...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Buttermilk Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Cut 3 sticks of cold butter into 1/8-inch thick slices. Into a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add butter and toss to coat. Add buttermilk and gently toss to blend, then press with your hands and turn mixture several times in bowl until flour absorbs most of buttermilk. Turn dough out onto a lightly-floured surface (it's OK if there are still some unincorporated dry ingredients).
RECIPES
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Ginger Pear Muffins

Apples tend to get all the attention this time of year and I don’t begrudge them at all! But keep pears in mind because their subtle perfumes and flavors make for wonderful baked goods as well. Ginger and pear form a lovely partnership here with just a little boost from cardamom and cinnamon. To peel or not to peel is completely your call. I like to peel the slightly rougher skins of the Bosc, but the Bartletts have tender enough skin to leave on if you want the extra boost of fiber and nutrition. And if you can locate Comice pears, I find their silky textured flesh and full flavor just about perfect for baking.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy