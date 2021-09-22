Chile, Corn & Sausage Muffins

Halloumi and mint are a classic Cypriot flavor combination and they meld so perfectly together. This recipe is inspired by my hosts at the Bougainvillea Guesthouse in North Nicosia, who greeted me with a plate of these when I checked in, tired and weary, after an international flight. They are fantastic picnic food, delicious eaten alongside a soup or a stew, or make a very tasty addition to a brunch table. I think they taste best on the day that you make them, but they will keep for a few days in an airtight container, or they also freeze well. As muffins need to be worked as little as possible so that their texture stays light, keep the amount of stirring you do to a minimum.

