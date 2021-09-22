Late youth soccer coach honored with memorial bench, micro field
Kelsey Whitby had a quick wit that accompanied a bright smile and a passion for living life to the fullest. She loved the game of soccer, but even more so, she loved kids. The late soccer coach dedicated much of her life to coaching young girls and taught them to always play, love and live life “Like a Boss.” She believed strongly in the power of play and love of the game, according to those close to her.whitefishpilot.com
