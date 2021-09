Good evening. Thursday night football will be kicking off soon so I thought I'd give you something to enjoy as you peruse your favorite site before settlin' in for kickoff. Recapping last week, Buffalo squished the aquatic mammals to a tune of 35-0. And a lot of players guessed that Buffalo would score 35 points...but few players predicted the Bills would lead a shut-out. One such Billiever was DontBeThatGuy, correctly seeing a shut out and getting close to the final with a prediction of 43-0, Buffalo. Perhaps it was the beer-goggles, eh? This week, we all try to be that guy in order to beat that guy. Enjoy your fleeting moments of fame as your name get's tagged to this year's Wall of Winners!

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO