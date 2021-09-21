CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

UIC Updates

seiu73.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion News | Latest News l Upcoming Member Meetings. Find Your Union Steward and Staff Representative | Resources & Links. Join us in celebrating the one-year anniversary of our historic strike! For ten days, thousands of SEIU 73 workers from hundreds of job titles and departments came together on the picket line fighting for UIC to protect, respect and pay us.

seiu73.org

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
seiu73.org

Local 73, Faculty Forward Reach Tentative Agreement with UChicago

Local 73 and Faculty Forward, the union of University of Chicago non-tenure-track faculty, have reached a tentative agreement with UChicago Administration on a new contract. The agreement will close the pay gap between adjunct instructors in the Social Work program and other units at the University; offer a two-year appointment and secure paid parental leave and lower health insurance costs for postdoctoral Teaching Fellows; extend paid parental leave and introduce a longevity raise for long-term part-time lecturers; enable phased retirement for full-time lecturers; and realize gains in other areas including terms of appointment, paths to promotion, and professional development funding. Additionally, all members will see a cumulative raise of 7.5 percent over the three years of the new contract.
COLLEGES
Newswise

Returning to UIC is a homecoming for new College of Education dean

Newswise — Kathryn Chval’s ties to the University of Illinois Chicago go back to when she was a young undergraduate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and decided to pursue a degree in education rather than business. She transferred to UIC for its robust teaching preparation program and that decision led her to earn her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from UIC, including two degrees from the College of Education.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy