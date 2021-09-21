UIC Updates

Local 73 and Faculty Forward, the union of University of Chicago non-tenure-track faculty, have reached a tentative agreement with UChicago Administration on a new contract. The agreement will close the pay gap between adjunct instructors in the Social Work program and other units at the University; offer a two-year appointment and secure paid parental leave and lower health insurance costs for postdoctoral Teaching Fellows; extend paid parental leave and introduce a longevity raise for long-term part-time lecturers; enable phased retirement for full-time lecturers; and realize gains in other areas including terms of appointment, paths to promotion, and professional development funding. Additionally, all members will see a cumulative raise of 7.5 percent over the three years of the new contract.

