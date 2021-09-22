CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faye Webster Shares New Video for “Overslept”: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 5 days ago
Faye Webster has shared a new video for “Overslept,” a song from her LP I Know I’m Funny Haha. Check it out below. “Overslept” is a collaboration with the Japanese artist Mei Ehara, who Webster says was the biggest influence on the new LP. For the video—which features cameos from some animated giant birds and three-eyed dogs—director Hunter Airheart shot Webster’s scenes in Atlanta while Ehara’s scenes were recorded in Tokyo by Tats Nakahara. In a statement, Webster said:

pitchfork.com

