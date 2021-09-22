Faye Webster Shares New Video for “Overslept”: Watch

There are countless milestones that artists can point to and say, “Now I’ve made it,” but one rather unexpected marker in the last decade or so has been placement on Barack Obama’s end-of-year Spotify playlist, in which the former President continues to show his cultural acumen by presenting an eclectic and frequently on-point collection of musicians, both new and established. Faye Webster had just that honor at the end of 2020, when her single “Better Distractions” made the prestigious cut. The light, lilting track—featuring an ascending verse melody that perfectly showcases Webster’s penchant for half-sung half-spoken lyrics—is also the opener to the Atlanta-based indie songwriter’s newest album, I Know I’m Funny haha, her second on Secretly Canadian. The record finds Webster once again teaming up with a band that surrounds her soft and sometimes snarky vocals with warm bass, choice string arrangements and plenty of shimmering lap-steel guitar. Webster even throws in some velvety saxophones on “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” which uses a lounge-y groove to set the scene of her high-school crush on an Atlanta Braves player. “In a Good Way” exemplifies Webster’s newfound inspiration from her current relationship in lines like, “I didn’t know that I was capable of being happy right now/ But you showed me how.” The stuck-at-home-loneliness that was so prevalent in Webster’s previous effort, 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, is still around, though, in tracks like “Both All the Time.” The album closer, “Half of Me,” hits a point halfway between the two moods, with Webster faintly coaxing out lyrics about missing a partner while gentle acoustic strums give way to a gorgeously plucked nylon-string guitar solo.

